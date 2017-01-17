BREAKINGPhilly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation

Study: Eating Hot Chili Peppers May Help You Live Longer

January 17, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: Health, Study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—If hot chili peppers are your thing than you might be ahead of the curve when it its come life expectancy, a new study suggests.

The study published in PLoS ONE and shared by CBS News suggests that the consummation of hot red chili peppers is associated with 13 percent lower risk of death.

Researchers at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont analyzed data on more than 16,000 Americans using the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES). Participants were followed for an average of 18.9 years

The researchers note that people who ate hot red chili peppers tended to be “younger, male, white, Mexican-American, married, and to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and consume more vegetables and meats . . . had lower HDL-cholesterol, lower income, and less education,” in comparison to participants who did not consume red chili peppers.

Though the research is observational, there are some theories why the peppers could help delay death.

According to CBS News, experimental research has suggested that spices and their bioactive ingredient, capsaicin, have anti-obesity, antioxidant, anti-inflammation and anti-cancer properties.

The authors say capsaicin also possesses antimicrobial properties that “may indirectly affect the host by altering the gut microbiota.”

But this study doesn’t mean you should rush off to your grocery store.

People with gastrointestinal issues should hold off, experts say.

READ MORE on the report on CBS News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia