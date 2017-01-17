Report: Homegrown Violent Extremists Are ‘High’ Threat to NJ 

January 17, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Counterterrorism, Homeland Security, New Jersey, Threat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A counterterrorism report by homeland security experts has found that homegrown violent extremists are the single-highest threat to the state of New Jersey.

NJ.com reports the assessment released Tuesday by the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness found that homegrown violent extremists were the only category presenting a “high” threat level to the state.

Such extremists are defined as those inspired by foreign extremist groups but radicalized in their countries. Director Chris Rodriguez says tips from the public are crucial to stopping would-be terrorists.

A review found the number of domestic attacks across the U.S. were on the rise, with 22 domestic terror attacks and 17 plots, threats of violence and weapons stockpiling incidents in 2016. The office reported 16 instances in each category the previous year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

