Putin Accuses Obama Admin of Trying to Undermine Trump’s Legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) —Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Obama administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in Moscow Tuesday, described a dossier on Trump as part of efforts by the Obama administration to “undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect” despite his “convincing” victory.

Putin dismissed as “fake” the dossier’s unverified allegations about Trump’s sexual activities at a Moscow hotel. He added that people who ordered it are “worse than prostitutes.”

Trump has rejected the allegations as “fake news” and “phony stuff.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.