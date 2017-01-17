Philly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting involving two employees at an East Germantown bar Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at Sharon’s Little Spot on the corner of Boyer St. and E. Woodlawn St. in East Germantown.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 44-year-old bar manager was shot three times and was conscious and talking when police arrived, but died at the hospital a short time later.

Meanwhile, investigators are questioning the security guard, who police said fired the fatal shots.

Officers arrived to find the bar manager with two gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the thigh. Medics transported him to Einstein Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Witnesses told police the manager and a 28-year-old security guard at the bar got into an argument that turned physical inside a backroom for employees only. Police aren’t sure what sparked the argument.

Investigators are also questioning two witnesses, a female bartender and a female customer.

At this time, police have yet filed any charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to call city police.