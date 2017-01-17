BREAKINGPhilly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation | WATCH Eyewitness News Live 

Philly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation

January 17, 2017 6:03 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: BAR, Philadelphia Police, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting involving two employees at an East Germantown bar Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at Sharon’s Little Spot on the corner of Boyer St. and E. Woodlawn St. in East Germantown.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 44-year-old bar manager was shot three times and was conscious and talking when police arrived, but died at the hospital a short time later.

Meanwhile, investigators are questioning the security guard, who police said fired the fatal shots.

Officers arrived to find the bar manager with two gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the thigh. Medics transported him to Einstein Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Witnesses told police the manager and a 28-year-old security guard at the bar got into an argument that turned physical inside a backroom for employees only. Police aren’t sure what sparked the argument.

Investigators are also questioning two witnesses, a female bartender and a female customer.

At this time, police have yet filed any charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to call city police.

 

 

More from Trang Do
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia