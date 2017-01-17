Mayor Leaves Golf Club As Members Don’t Want Obama Welcomed Over Take On Israel

January 17, 2017 9:46 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Barack Obama

ROCKVILLE, Md. (CBS) — A Maryland mayor is standing with President Barack Obama and doing so by deciding to leave his golf club. According to a Washington Post report, Democratic Mayor Jeffrey Slavin is leaving the club over a debate taking place there over Obama.

The club is the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville. According to the report, some members of the club have voiced that they do not want to see an invitation extended to President Obama to become a member at the Maryland club. The backlash has to do with Obama’s stance on Israel.

Members of the historically Jewish club believe that the president should have vetoed the U.N. Security Council resolution that criticized Israeli settlements.

According to the report, Obama is not a stranger to the club as he played there multiple times while president, but it adds that in an email sent to members, a longstanding member wrote “He has created a situation in the world where Israel’s very existence is weakened and possibly threatened…He is not welcome at Woodmont. His admittance would create a storm that could destroy our club.”

Slavin reportedly resigned on Monday. “As today is the celebration of the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., who taught us all to dream, it is most appropriate that I take this action,” Slavin wrote in an open letter to the club’s general manager, according to Montgomery Community Media. “Effective immediately I wish to resign my 61-year membership from The Woodmont Country Club.”

