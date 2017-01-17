Federal Court In Philly To Begin Allowing Video Recordings Of Proceedings

January 17, 2017 8:30 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s unprecedented in Pennsylvania — cameras inside a court room. Now, for the first time, one courtroom in Philadelphia will allow you to watch certain proceedings the day they happen.

The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals has announced it will now post recorded videos of courtroom arguments to its website.

It’s part transparency, part civics education.

Full video of certain oral arguments in the appellate court system will be posted online for anyone to watch, listen and perhaps learn.

Each of the three judges on the appellate panel will first have to sign-off, and lawyers would be allowed to present an argument opposing the recording.

But with no juries or witnesses, officials hope it will enlighten the general public of the way the justice system works.

The video will be recorded with court cameras only, and then posted on their website.

The Third Circuit Court — which includes New Jersey, Delaware & the Virgin Islands — is the second federal court in the country to post videos.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia