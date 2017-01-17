Federal Court In Philly To Begin Allowing Video Recordings Of Proceedings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s unprecedented in Pennsylvania — cameras inside a court room. Now, for the first time, one courtroom in Philadelphia will allow you to watch certain proceedings the day they happen.

The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals has announced it will now post recorded videos of courtroom arguments to its website.

It’s part transparency, part civics education.

Full video of certain oral arguments in the appellate court system will be posted online for anyone to watch, listen and perhaps learn.

Each of the three judges on the appellate panel will first have to sign-off, and lawyers would be allowed to present an argument opposing the recording.

But with no juries or witnesses, officials hope it will enlighten the general public of the way the justice system works.

The video will be recorded with court cameras only, and then posted on their website.

The Third Circuit Court — which includes New Jersey, Delaware & the Virgin Islands — is the second federal court in the country to post videos.