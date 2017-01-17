‘Drumming-Inspired Workout’ New Exercise Craze To Hit Philly

January 17, 2017 6:38 PM By Pat Gallen
Filed Under: Pat Gallen, Philly Dance Fitness, POUND

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s January, so we’re always looking for new, fun ways to get in shape.

And at Philly Dance Fitness, they have it. It’s called POUND.

“It’s a drumming-inspired workout,” says Philly Dance Fitness president Deborah Hirsch. “You’re basically rocking out while you work out.”

Hirsch is not joking – it’s a high-intensity workout that hits everything.

Lehla Olson is an instructor for the program and says it’s a full-body burner, but you don’t even realize it.

“The way that we use the sticks to kind of distract us from the strength, and kind of helps us get through more reps,” says Olson.

Olson wasn’t joking. It focuses a lot on the core and legs, but you’re so busy banging the sticks, that you barely even notice.

Once you stop focusing on keeping with the beat and figure out the patterns, it gets intense.

For more, go to PhillyDanceFitness.com.

