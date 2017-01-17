Dozens Of Jersey Shore Police Officers To Help With Presidential Inauguration

January 17, 2017 5:47 PM By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Presidential Inauguration, South Jersey police officers

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Putting their knowledge of protecting big crowds in small spaces to use, dozens of police officers from the Jersey Shore are heading to Washington, D.C., to help with the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“We’ve had a good relationship with D.C. Metro Police Department for the last three inaugurations and we were lucky enough to be asked to come help out with this year’s,” says Ocean City Police Det. T.J. Mullineaux, one of 13 officers going to the inauguration.

While Ocean City and Atlantic City, which is sending 20 officers, have been involved in past inaugurations, this is the first time Somers Point, Middle Township and Wildwood are sending officers.

They are each sending between five and seven officers who will provide extra security at crowd check points and along the presidential parade route.

“Everyone seems excited and it’s an honor go down there,” says Somers Point Police Lt. Anthony DiSciascio. “It’s an honor to partake in such a large event that only happens every four years. So I believe South Jersey will be represented well.”

Officials say the four-day trip is federally-funded and the New Jersey officers will be assigned liaisons from Metro Police.

