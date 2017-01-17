Camden Man Pleads Guilty In Crack Cocaine Distribution Ring

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crack cocaine distribution ring.

U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman announced in a statement that 36-year-old Jason Boyd, who was also known as “Teddy Reek” and “Fatboy,” admitted that he sold, and directed others to sell, crack cocaine in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Camden.

Boyd pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Boyd was charged with seven others in September 2016 following an investigation by the FBI’s South Jersey Violent Offender and Gang Task Force. Law enforcement recovered a .40 caliber handgun during the investigation.

The distribution conspiracy charge carries a maximum potential of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, while the firearms charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Boyd will be sentenced April 28.