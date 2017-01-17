British Man Discovers 4,000-Year-Old Selfie Etched In Stone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A British man discovered a 4,000-year-old Stone Age selfie etched into a rock.

The Sun reports 64-year-old Gordon Holmes made the discovery of the picture of a face that was etched into stone on Baildon Moor in Yorkshire.

“I realized that I was looking at a Stone Age selfie,” Holmes told The Sun.

“It also shows a stick figure, which I presume is the artist, sitting or standing in the local landscape or round a fire with almost like a speech bubble above their head showing Cassiopeia above him. It is as if he has carved a selfie of himself.”

Cassiopeia is a constellation named after a queen of the same name in Greek mythology who bragged about her looks, according to The Sun.

“I know there could be earlier interpretations of selfies, such as those drawn in hieroglyphics by the Ancient Egyptian, but this stone carving selfie on Baildon Moor may well be the earliest example in Britain,” Holmes told The Sun.

Holmes is a retired design engineer and IT technician who studies ancient carvings.