NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

British Man Discovers 4,000-Year-Old Selfie Etched In Stone

January 17, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Stone Age selfie, yorkshire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A British man discovered a 4,000-year-old Stone Age selfie etched into a rock.

The Sun reports 64-year-old Gordon Holmes made the discovery of the picture of a face that was etched into stone on Baildon Moor in Yorkshire.

“I realized that I was looking at a Stone Age selfie,” Holmes told The Sun.

“It also shows a stick figure, which I presume is the artist, sitting or standing in the local landscape or round a fire with almost like a speech bubble above their head showing Cassiopeia above him. It is as if he has carved a selfie of himself.”

Cassiopeia is a constellation named after a queen of the same name in Greek mythology who bragged about her looks, according to The Sun.

“I know there could be earlier interpretations of selfies, such as those drawn in hieroglyphics by the Ancient Egyptian, but this stone carving selfie on Baildon Moor may well be the earliest example in Britain,” Holmes told The Sun.

Holmes is a retired design engineer and IT technician who studies ancient carvings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia