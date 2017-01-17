Best Places In Philadelphia For Secondhand Baby Gear

By Allen Foster Kids will be kids. But not for very long. Each week, they seem to reach a new size, achieve a new level of curiosity, or they just discover a new fascination. Sometimes, before those new white shoes even get their first wearing, they are already too small! How on earth do you combat nature? Consignment stores, that’s how! This collection of second-hand shops offers a potent strategy to keep your child clothed and entertained in a world that changes daily.

The Nesting House

4501 Baltimore Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19143

(215) 222-7500

www.thenestinghouse.net 4501 Baltimore Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19143(215) 222-7500 Through The Nesting House, husband and wife team Jennifer and Christopher, along with their dynamic and attentive staff, provide the community with an alternative to big-box stores and inferior products for small children. Their commitment is to offer quality products that are both affordable and environmentally conscious. Their hope is to limit the overall number of consumer goods regularly making their way to landfills after just one lifecycle. General resale pricing of children’s clothing typically ranges from two to five dollars.

Milk Money

123 N. Sycamore St.

Newtown, PA 18940

(215) 968-8954

www.milkmoneylove.com 123 N. Sycamore St.Newtown, PA 18940(215) 968-8954 Milk Money in Newtown is a family owned business that is run by Phyllis and her daughters Amy and Jennifer. Located in scenic Bucks County, this uncluttered, loft-like shop offers an exhilarating adventure that rivals a treasure hunt! Amazing finds abound in the no-appointment store that carries brands that include Gap, Ralph Lauren, Gymboree, Burberry, Justice, Abercrombie, and more. Sizes run from newborn to juniors small and no item is more than three years old.

RePlay Toys

1515 W. street Road

Warminster, PA 18974

(215) 394-5533

Toys, toys, and more toys! RePlay Toys has an abundance of new and gently used toys. There's also baby equipment, clothes, and sporting gear. Owners Antoinette and Emily are a couple of professed yard sale junkies who decided to replicate that thrill of rummaging for treasures in a store! However, besides recycling toys (and helping out the environment), these wonderful ladies are also extremely active in the community. They create fundraiser baskets, support local charities and sports teams, and offer special educator discounts for teachers, therapists, and schools.

Worn Yesterday

4228 Main St.

Manayunk, PA 19127

(215) 482-3316

www.wornyesterday.com 4228 Main St.Manayunk, PA 19127(215) 482-3316 Worn Yesterday is located on Main Street in the heart of Manayunk. The store first opened it’s doors back in 1986 and has been offering frugal customers high-end boutique clothing that is like-new, but is available at discounted prices. Some of the many brands available at this gem are Burberry, Zoe Ltd, Ralph Lauren, North Face, Gap, Crewcuts, and more. Moms can grab some deals too as Worn Yesterday also carries several lines of maternity clothing. Additionally, the shop features new clothing from small boutiques and manufacturers around the country.