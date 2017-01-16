Vineland Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car That Crashed Into Trees

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a car that had crashed into trees in New Jersey.

Police were called to the scene in Bridgeton on Sunday morning and discovered the 53-year-old Vineland man had been shot.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until his family can be notified of his death.

Police say they’re looking for another person who was in the car and was seen leaving it after the crash.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.