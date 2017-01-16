Thousands March Through Old City To Honor MLK Day

January 16, 2017 2:51 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, MLK Day, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people marched through the streets of Old City Philadelphia Monday morning as they observed the Martin Luther King Day of Service, and made a call for equality for all Americans.

The March for a Better America started at the slave quarters memorial on Independence Mall and ended at Mother Bethel AME Church, one of the oldest black churches in the country.

Mark Kelly Tyler, the Pastor at Mother Bethel, helped organize the event, he says it’s always great to see people from different walks of life come together for the greater good.

“To celebrate, commemorate, and remember Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, but also to say that his work is not done and we’re standing in that legacy to continue that work,” Tyler said.

Following the march, speakers addressed the crowd, speaking on issues like human rights, affordable housing, health care, and protecting the undocumented from deportation.

“I’m here with you today, to stand with you all to say that we cannot allow racism, prejudice, privilege in any form to stand, and that united we must fight to make a change in this country, so that everybody can thrive. Not just a handful,” one speaker exclaimed.

After the rally, different community organizations held meet and greets to let people know how they could get involved in to help change their neighborhoods for the better.

