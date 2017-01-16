News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 16

January 16, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: 60 Minutes, Barack Obama, Bob Casey, Brian Fitzpatrick, Chris Stigall, Colin Hanna, Dallas Cowboys, Disney, Donald Trump, Felicity Jones, Green Bay Packers, ike reese, Jim Dent, Jim Kenney, Jimmy Failla, Joel Embiid, John Lewis, Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration, Mark Hamill, Michael Bronstein, Monday Morning Matchup, NFL Playoffs, Nicole Kidman, Obamacare, pittsburgh steelers, Rittenhouse Square, Rob Lowe, Sturgill Simpson, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, What's Trending

Chris discussed President Obama’s interview with 60 Minutes, Mayor Jim Kenney telling visitors to Rittenhouse Square to ignore signs that say don’t sit on the wall and Donald Trump’s Twitter fight with Congressman John Lewis. He spoke with Colin Hanna and Michael Bronstein on the Monday Morning Matchup about the Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, Ike Reese from WIP about the weekend’s NFL playoff results and comedian Jimmy Failla in advance of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

6:00 The Packers and Steelers won yesterday’s NFL playoff contests to advance to their conference championship games.

6:19 60 Minutes interviewed President Obama as he enters his final week in office.

6:25 Donald Trump attacked Congressman John Lewis on Twitter for criticism leveled against the President-elect.

6:35 What’s Trending: Dallas Cowboys, Felicity Jones, Donald Trump, Disney, Mark Hamill

6:48 Nicole Kidman responds to critics after she said America should support Donald Trump.

6:52 Protests, featuring Mayor Jim Kenney and Senator Bob Casey, were held in Philadelphia to support Obamacare.

6:53 Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Jim Dent and Brian Fitzpatrick broke with their party to vote against a budget bill that is part of the Obamacare repeal effort.

7:00 Chris speaks with Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about the Republican process of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

7:18 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told visitors to Rittenhouse Square they can ignore signs that say do not sit on the walls surrounding the park.

8:00 Chris reviews the NFL playoff results from the weekend with Ike Reese from WIP.

8:20 Chris talks with Comedian Jimmy Failla in advance of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

8:35 What’s Trending: Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration, Sturgill Simpson, Joel Embiid, Rob Lowe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia