News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 16

Chris discussed President Obama’s interview with 60 Minutes, Mayor Jim Kenney telling visitors to Rittenhouse Square to ignore signs that say don’t sit on the wall and Donald Trump’s Twitter fight with Congressman John Lewis. He spoke with Colin Hanna and Michael Bronstein on the Monday Morning Matchup about the Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, Ike Reese from WIP about the weekend’s NFL playoff results and comedian Jimmy Failla in advance of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

6:00 The Packers and Steelers won yesterday’s NFL playoff contests to advance to their conference championship games.

6:19 60 Minutes interviewed President Obama as he enters his final week in office.

6:25 Donald Trump attacked Congressman John Lewis on Twitter for criticism leveled against the President-elect.

6:35 What’s Trending: Dallas Cowboys, Felicity Jones, Donald Trump, Disney, Mark Hamill

6:48 Nicole Kidman responds to critics after she said America should support Donald Trump.

6:52 Protests, featuring Mayor Jim Kenney and Senator Bob Casey, were held in Philadelphia to support Obamacare.

6:53 Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Jim Dent and Brian Fitzpatrick broke with their party to vote against a budget bill that is part of the Obamacare repeal effort.

7:00 Chris speaks with Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about the Republican process of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

7:18 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told visitors to Rittenhouse Square they can ignore signs that say do not sit on the walls surrounding the park.

8:00 Chris reviews the NFL playoff results from the weekend with Ike Reese from WIP.

8:20 Chris talks with Comedian Jimmy Failla in advance of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

8:35 What’s Trending: Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration, Sturgill Simpson, Joel Embiid, Rob Lowe