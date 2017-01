POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS)—A massive alligator caught strolling near a nature center in Polk County, Florida might give some of you the chills!

Video of the gigantic creature was posted by Kim Joiner to the Circle B Bar Reserve on Facebook and shared more than 17,000 times.

Lakeland Police Department also shared the same video with the caption, “Who says Dinosaurs are extinct?”

In the video there are many others capturing the moment unphased, as the alligators walks by them.

Yikes!