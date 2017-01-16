Local Police Officers To Help With Inauguration Security

January 16, 2017 9:00 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Trump

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 3200 cops from across the country will travel to Washington D.C. to help with security during the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump, including some from our area.

Police officers from Philadelphia, Wildwood, Ocean City, and Atlantic City will head to D.C. later this week to assist with crowd-control, as Donald Trump is sworn-in as the next President.

Philadelphia Police Department Lt. John Stanford says it’s on a volunteer basis.

“We ask our officers if they are willing to participate, and if they are interested in doing so, we usually send a contingent of officers to the inauguration. We have done it for a number of years, for various Presidents along the way,” he said.

The Secret Service handles overall security.

“Our officers will go down, and they will receive a briefing on Thursday, prior to the inauguration, and so they will know what rules to play by and what things they need to do,” Standford said.

He says there is no cost for Philadelphia taxpayers, and manpower is secure in the city.

About a million people are expected to attend Friday’s inauguration.

