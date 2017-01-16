Emergency Crews Investigate Fatal Bensalem Industrial Accident

January 16, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal industrial accident in Bensalem, Bucks County on Monday.

It happened in the 2500 block of State Road at Samuel Grossi and Sons, which fabricates structural steel.

Bensalem Township police say a 57-year-old employee was working at a welding station when a large steel beam fell on him.

It’s not clear how or what time the accident happened, but the victim was found around 12:05 Monday afternoon.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

OSHA will be conducting an investigation of the incident.

 

 

