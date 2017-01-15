Remodeling? Hundreds Of Exhibits Showcased At Philly Home Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Home is where the heart is — and this weekend and next — tens of thousands of hearts will be checking out the Philly Home Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

From design and decor trends, to expert help on remodeling and improvement projects, the Philly Home Show has a bit of everything for home.

“I think you just come with an open mind and be ready to be inspired,” said Alyson Caplan, the show manager.

Caplan says 300 vendors will be on hand ready to help attendees organize closets, build saunas, redo patios, replace roofs, siding and even decorate rooms — so be ready.

“If you are doing something within your homes, bring pictures, bring you Pinterest board, bring plans,” she said. “The folks that are here to talk to people are making appointments to go out to their homes and start helping them — and if they have the photos — they can get a jump start on the project.”

Scottie Vosburgh and Evey Alvarex-Flores lead a Make it, Take it Workshop. It gives attendees a free chance to try their hand at crafts– today they’re making wine holders.

“Every hour on the hour there is a workshop,” said Alvarex-Flores. “It’s an easy way to make and use cast off wood.”

The Philly Home Show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend and next weekend, January 21-22.