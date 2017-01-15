Last Minute Volunteers Welcome For Philly’s MLK Day Of Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Girard College will serve as the hub for Philadelphia’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

145,000 people are expected to pitch in and help with nearly two thousand service projects throughout our area.

“There’s an incredible amount of energy, and enthusiasm and feeling of camaraderie,” says Todd Bernstein, director of Philadelphia’s MLK Day of Service. “The King Day of service is one day of service for the community, but for many, this will turn into a lifetime of service for the community.”

Bernstein says their main goal Monday is to build 250 mini-libraries, known as book nooks, to be donated to ‘unconventional places,’ where parents take their children, like barber shops, nail salons, laundromats and health centers.

But he says, there is so much more throughout the entire Greater Philadelphia region.

“Working at homeless shelters serving food, being at recreation centers doing beautification projects, being at schools to do projects there,” says Bernstein.

There are some volunteering spots left. Click here if you’re interested in signing up to help.

There will also be a job fair at the college, with 25 employers inside the Girard College Armory. Sign up here: