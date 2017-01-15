Last Minute Volunteers Welcome For Philly’s MLK Day Of Service

January 15, 2017 1:57 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio, MLK Day Of Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Girard College will serve as the hub for Philadelphia’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

145,000 people are expected to pitch in and help with nearly two thousand service projects throughout our area.

“There’s an incredible amount of energy, and enthusiasm and feeling of camaraderie,” says Todd Bernstein, director of Philadelphia’s MLK Day of Service. “The King Day of service is one day of service for the community, but for many, this will turn into a lifetime of service for the community.”

Bernstein says their main goal Monday is to build 250 mini-libraries, known as book nooks, to be donated to ‘unconventional places,’ where parents take their children, like barber shops, nail salons, laundromats and health centers.

But he says, there is so much more throughout the entire Greater Philadelphia region.

“Working at homeless shelters serving food, being at recreation centers doing beautification projects, being at schools to do projects there,” says Bernstein.

There are some volunteering spots left. Click here if you’re interested in signing up to help.

There will also be a job fair at the college, with 25 employers inside the Girard College Armory. Sign up here:

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia