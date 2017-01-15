Family: Wrestling Legend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka Dies At 73

January 15, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Snuka

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died. He was 73.

Snuka’s daughter Tamina took to Twitter on Sunday confirming the wrestling legend’s passing.

Snuka’s death comes just two weeks after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him.

The retired WWE star was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.

A Lehigh County Judge dismissed the case after Snuka’s lawyer told the court that his client had dementia, was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live.

Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.

More to come…

