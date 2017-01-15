Cab Driver Shot 13 Times In West Philadelphia

January 15, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Cab Driver Shot, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after a taxi driver was shot 13 times overnight in West Philadelphia.

It happened close to 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Brooklyn Street, near Lancaster Avenue in the city’s Belmont neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Taxi Cab company says the 56-year-old driver was dispatched to pick up a man about 2 a.m., but later called to cancel the job.

About 10 or 15 minutes later, the company received a call that the driver had been shot only blocks from the earlier pickup location.

Arriving police officers found the driver on the ground outside the cab, which had the motor running and the doors open.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The company said the driver has been with them for about 15 years.

