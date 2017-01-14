Pilot Organization Praises New Federal Rules

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New federal rules on medical certifications for pilots and related online training modules are generating an enthusiastic response from the organization representing private and recreational pilots.

Mark Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, says the new regulations lift the requirement that private pilots over the age of 40 renew their medical certification every two years.

Baker says there’s a two-year extension to that starting May 1st.

And, he says, pilots will be able to go to their own physician instead of a federally-designated doctor.

Baker says online training modules also are a good fit.

“They can basically keep abreast of the changes and what’s going on in medicines, and what things they should be looking for as all of us age. But, more importantly, to go spend the time with your current physician or your personal physician. Make sure that you’re exercising and doing all the things that you’re suppposed to be doing to manage your health for all kinds of activities, including aviation,” Baker said.

Baker says pilots have been pressing the Federal Aviation Administration for the changes for years.