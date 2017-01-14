‘Philly Beer Week’ Is Now ‘Philly Loves Beer’

by John McDevitt

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — The nation’s first non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a region’s beer culture all year long is from Philadelphia, and is in its 10th year.

And now, its changing its name.

The “Philly Beer Week” organization is changing its name to “Philly Loves Beer,” or PLB, to align with its year-round mission to promote Philadelphia beer tourism and not just its signature event, “Philly Beer Week,” that takes place in the beginning of June.

William Reed, President of PLB, says the craft beer scene is bigger than ever.

“We have one of the best import scenes in the world really, but definitely in the country. We get many beers first here that have never been in the U.S. before. We get a lot of beer in Philadelphia that is sold in Philadelphia only, and we definitely got a special status from brewers around the world. People recognized how great of a market it is and want to be a part of it,” said Reed.

PLB’s first funraiser will be held next month. It’s called Flan-Animal, a flannel fashion show.

For more information on events all year, go to phillylovesbeer.org