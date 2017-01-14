Body Of Missing Fisherman Found In Ocean County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Coast Guard has found the body of a missing fisherman in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Christopher Hugg, 45, of Tuckerton, N.J. disappeared Thursday night in Little Egg Harbor.

Authorities say he reportedly had called a relative to tell them that his 17-foot clamming boat had run aground.

Hugg’s boat was found on Friday morning but there was no initial sign of him.

Crews from the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and Tuckerton Fire Department spent the day looking for Hugg before suspending the search Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear when Hugg’s body was found.