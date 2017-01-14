City Residents React To Rittenhouse Rule Changes

January 14, 2017 9:44 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Center City residents are ready to revolt over new rules in Rittenhouse Square.

Last week, signs went up prohibiting smoking and sitting on the cement balustrades at the center of the park.

Some see it as exclusionary, though city officials say they just want to keep the park beautiful.

Rina Asher cut through the park on her way home from grocery shopping and noticed a difference.

“If it was to cut out the weed-smokers, it does smell nice and fresh here today,” she said.

Asher is ambivalent about the new rules. She believes they were meant to make the park safer.

“Every time I walk through, there are people sitting around and now there are not. I don’t know if that’s safer or not. It’s probably less safe,” Asher said.

Christopher Bartlett is downright angry about them.

“To me, this is about privatizing the park and making sure people who are difficult can’t get in,” he said.

Bartlett plans to go to a sit-in on the balustrades, scheduled for Tuesday at noon, to protest.

Mayor Kenney’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt says the mayor is sensitive to the protestors concerns and does NOT want to keep anyone out.

“He just wants to make sure it’s used lawfully and respectfully by everyone,” Hitt said.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia