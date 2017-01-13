BREAKINGManhunt Underway for Suspect Who Escaped Police Car While Handcuffed In Philly

Manhunt Underway for Suspect Who Escaped Police Car While Handcuffed

January 13, 2017 6:24 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—We are following breaking news right now on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police are searching for a man who escaped from the back of a police car while handcuffed.

It’s happened on the southbound inner lanes at Summerdale in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

Police tell CBS 3 the suspect was in custody after crashing his car into an off-duty Pennsylvania State Trooper.

There’s no word on injuries at this time.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male in a silky-green athletic top.

Stay with us for more details on this breaking story.

