Protesters Prepare For Trump Inauguration In D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Inauguration of Donald Trump is next Friday, January 20th, and many activists plan on being present, regardless of whether public protests are allowed.

Government reports estimate 800-thousand people will be in the capitol for the inauguration. And many of those may be protesters with or without a permit.

Doctor Billie Murray is an associate professor of Communications at Villanova University, who will be there.

“It’s gonna be a lot of different people in terms of gender, ethnicity, race, different political view-points, that are all coming together that feel a need to have their voices heard in ways that they feel like, perhaps it wasn’t heard during the election,” Murray said.

Murray said many young people, especially, were shocked by the election’s outcome, and feel the need to act in some way. She said that same group never felt motivated to take to the streets before. Murray said the goal isn’t to influence the president as much as it is to build a movement.