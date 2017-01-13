Philly Barber Brings Awareness to Homelessness Through Haircuts, Lunch Initiative

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Philadelphia man is making it his mission to bring awareness to homelessness through his personal initiative: “Haircuts for the Homeless”.

“I realize that there’s a very high population of homeless people, I was wondering what I could to help them,” said Brennon Jones, 28, who’s lives in Philadelphia.

Jones is a traveling barber who’s hoping he can cut hair for the homeless and provide a care package and lunch with help from the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.

“Countless times we lose sight of the many blessings we have, often looking down on those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” says Jones in an interview with CBS 3. “You never know what these guys were doing and what their backgrounds were.”

Jones is hoping to use his 10 years of experience in the field to give back to people that can ultimately use the help.

“I was blessed with a talent I feel like sharing it with others” he says.

The Pennsylvania native says in addition to the haircuts, he’s raising money so he can provide the people he meets with toiletries, and he evens plans to host a lunch at some point.

“I want to make them feel like they are at 5 star restaurants,” Jones said.

In just a few shorts days of the GoFundMe paging going live Jones has already met more than half of his goal of $1,000.

But he says it’s not about the money.

“It’s not about the money; I was going to find it on my own. It’s a humbling experience, because that guy could be myself, or one of my family members, it’s really about giving back.”

Jones hasn’t hit he streets yet but says he’s aiming to begin his quest in the Center City area next week.

