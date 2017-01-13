BREAKINGHandcuffed Man Captured After Breaking Out of Philly Police Car

Philly Barber Brings Awareness to Homelessness Through Haircuts, Lunch Initiative

January 13, 2017 12:10 PM By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: homeless, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Philadelphia man is making it his mission to bring awareness to homelessness through his personal initiative: “Haircuts for the Homeless”.

“I realize that there’s a very high population of homeless people, I was wondering what I could  to help them,” said Brennon Jones, 28, who’s lives in Philadelphia.

Jones is a traveling barber who’s hoping he can cut hair for the homeless and provide a care package and lunch with help from the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.

“Countless times we lose sight of the many blessings we have, often looking down on those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” says Jones in an interview with CBS 3. “You never know what these guys were doing and what their backgrounds were.”

Jones is hoping to use his 10 years of experience in the field to give back to people that can ultimately use the help.

“I was blessed with a talent  I feel  like sharing it with others” he says.

The Pennsylvania native says in addition to the haircuts, he’s raising money so he can provide the people he meets with toiletries, and he evens plans to host a lunch at some point.

“I want to make them feel like they are at 5 star restaurants,” Jones said.

In just a few shorts days of the GoFundMe paging going live Jones has already met more than half of his goal of $1,000.

But he says it’s not about the money.

“It’s not about the money; I was going to find it on my own. It’s a humbling experience, because that guy could be myself, or one of my family members, it’s really about giving back.”

Jones hasn’t hit he streets yet but says he’s aiming to begin his quest in the Center City area next week.

To learn more about “Haircuts for the Homeless” CLICK HERE.

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia