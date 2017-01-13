NFL Pushes Back Start Time For Steelers-Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to play their divisional playoff game on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in Kansas City.

However, the game has been moved to 8:20 p.m. due to an ice storm.

The @NFL is moving the time of the #Steelers–#Chiefs game because of the ice storm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET,” the NFL said in a statement. “Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.”

With many folks off of work on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, ratings should be fine for the late Sunday start time.