News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 13

January 13, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed President Obama awarding the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden, Apple creating their own content and Philadelphia restaurants phasing out free re-fills. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest, CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and the moderator of Face the Nation on CBS, John Dickerson, about the competing views on foreign policy between Donald Trump and his cabinet nominees.

6:00 President Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden.

6:20 Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz are co-authoring a bill to set aside funding for the UN.

6:35 What’s Trending: Apple, Dave Matthews, Beauty and the Beast, B Street Band

6:49 Supporters of former Congressman Chaka Fattah are asking President Obama for a pardon.

7:00 Chris speaks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about questions about Donald Trump’s conflict of interest.

7:37 Some restaurants in Philadelphia are longer offering free refills of soda in Philadelphia because of the new sugary beverages tax.

8:00 Chris talks with CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and this weekend’s NFL playoff match ups.

8:20 Chris speaks to John Dickerson, the moderator of Face The Nation on CBS, about the competing views on foreign policy between Donald Trump and his cabinet nominees.

8:35 What’s Trending: Felicity Jones, Woody Harrelson, Dumbo

