New Charges Against Philadelphia Man Accused Of Several Home Robberies In Montco

January 13, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Tyree Garnett, Upper Merion Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) — A Philadelphia man will stand trial on more than a dozen felony charges in Montgomery County, as he is accused of breaking into four homes in King of Prussia stealing thousands of dollars of items, all while the residents were home and asleep.

32-year-old Tyree Garnett is facing 17 felony charges and a handful of misdemeanors. He’s accused of burglarizing four homes in Upper Merion Township, entering through unlocked doors, in all four cases, the homeowners were in the house, asleep at the time.

In just one home Garnett is accused of stealing two flat screen TV’s, one 50 inches, the other 55. A set of golf clubs, two laptops, and a 2011 Honda Pilot. According to the criminal complaint, he is also accused of stealing a BMW and a Ford Explorer from out of the driveways.

Upper Merion police Sgt. Jay Johnson said it’s fortunate no one was hurt, that there was never a confrontation in the home.

“Luckily for both the residents and the actor, nobody knew he was in the residence. It could have ended a lot worse.”

Garnett is also accused of using credit or debit cards stolen from the home, even buying gift cards through a saved Amazon account through one of the stolen laptops.

