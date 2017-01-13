House Passes First Step Toward Dismantling Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The House of Representatives began the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act on Friday, approving a budget resolution on a mostly party line vote.

The vote was 227-198.

The Senate passed the measure earlier this week. It allows Republicans on Capitol Hill to use a process known as “budget reconciliation” to roll back major parts of the health care law.

Top Republican leaders are also saying they plan to move to replace Obamacare along the same track, but they are still struggling to come up with the details on how it will work.

