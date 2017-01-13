WINTER WEATHER: Timing Snow/Sleet Tomorrow | Weather CoverageRadarTraffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

Department Of Treasury Unveils 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin

January 13, 2017 6:20 PM By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The design of the 225th commemorative U.S. Mint Liberty Coin has been released, with coins expected to go on sale in April.

Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director of the U.S. mint said the annual Liberty Coin is meant to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Mint and he said this year’s commemorative coin is special.

“It’s the first in many respects; so it’s the first time we’ve had an African American liberty if you will,” Jeppson said.  “It’s about liberty in all her forms. Certainly, liberty is a principal to all Americans and so, liberty is as diverse as we are as Americans.”

He said while Philadelphia is ground zero for coins.

“We’re not making the gold coin there, but we are striking the silver coin there,” he said.

Just 100,000 will be minted of each; the gold coin will be made at West Point and will cost $1500, while the silver coin will be made in Philadelphia and will cost $50.

“For the past 225 years right in Philadelphia we’ve been making coins every day and those people working at the Mint today carry on that same tradition and so we’re very, very proud of our many employees in Philadelphia.”

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia