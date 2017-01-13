Department Of Treasury Unveils 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The design of the 225th commemorative U.S. Mint Liberty Coin has been released, with coins expected to go on sale in April.

Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director of the U.S. mint said the annual Liberty Coin is meant to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Mint and he said this year’s commemorative coin is special.

“It’s the first in many respects; so it’s the first time we’ve had an African American liberty if you will,” Jeppson said. “It’s about liberty in all her forms. Certainly, liberty is a principal to all Americans and so, liberty is as diverse as we are as Americans.”

He said while Philadelphia is ground zero for coins.

“We’re not making the gold coin there, but we are striking the silver coin there,” he said.

Just 100,000 will be minted of each; the gold coin will be made at West Point and will cost $1500, while the silver coin will be made in Philadelphia and will cost $50.

“For the past 225 years right in Philadelphia we’ve been making coins every day and those people working at the Mint today carry on that same tradition and so we’re very, very proud of our many employees in Philadelphia.”