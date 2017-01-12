ZEOLI SHOW LOG 01.12.17

3pm – Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick, ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Talks Tough on Russia
3:30pm – Chuck Todd to Ben Smith: ‘You just published fake news’
4pm – Pompeo vows to set aside politics as CIA chief
4:10pm – New California Senator Kamala Harris Asks Trump’s CIA Director Nominee About Climate Change
4:35pm – Giving Away Bill Joel Tickets
5pm – Defense nominee Mattis: US must take on Putin
5:10pm – Trump’s CIA Pick Mike Pompeo Backs Intelligence Report on Russian Hacking
5:20pm – Clear snow before you drive, officials caution
5:40pm – Elizabeth Warren Asked Ben Carson To Promise Trump Won’t Get Money Intended To Help Poor. He Refused.
5:50pm – A-listers team up for Trump-era ‘I Will Survive’ video
5:54pm – ‘Hi, I’m Bonnie and I’m a Racist’: There’s a New 12-Step Program to Overcome White Privilege
6pm – Obama reportedly to scrap ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy for Cuban refugees