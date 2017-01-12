NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

ZEOLI SHOW LOG 01.12.17

January 12, 2017 5:43 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Ben Carson, california, CIA, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Marco Rubio, Mike Pompeo, Russia, Vladimir Putin, White Privilege

3pm – Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick, ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Talks Tough on Russia

3:30pm – Chuck Todd to Ben Smith: ‘You just published fake news’

4pm – Pompeo vows to set aside politics as CIA chief

4:10pm – New California Senator Kamala Harris Asks Trump’s CIA Director Nominee About Climate Change

4:35pm – Giving Away Bill Joel Tickets

5pm – Defense nominee Mattis: US must take on Putin

5:10pm – Trump’s CIA Pick Mike Pompeo Backs Intelligence Report on Russian Hacking

5:20pm – Clear snow before you drive, officials caution

5:40pm – Elizabeth Warren Asked Ben Carson To Promise Trump Won’t Get Money Intended To Help Poor. He Refused.

5:50pm – A-listers team up for Trump-era ‘I Will Survive’ video

5:54pm – ‘Hi, I’m Bonnie and I’m a Racist’: There’s a New 12-Step Program to Overcome White Privilege

6pm – Obama reportedly to scrap ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy for Cuban refugees

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia