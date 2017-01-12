Police: Gunman Shoots At Vehicle Occupied By 1-Year-Old, 2 Others

January 12, 2017 1:41 PM
shooting

MILLVILLE, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say shots were fired at a vehicle occupied by a one-year-old and two other adults in Millville, New Jersey.

Police say around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 300 block of East Oak Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers saw the vehicle and a residence were struck by gunfire.

Authorities say the vehicle was occupied by a 39-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and his one-year-old son.

The female suffered a facial injury due to glass shattering inside the vehicle. She was taken to Inspira Vineland in stable condition.

Police say the two other occupants were unharmed.

Authorities say the shooter is still on the loose and the motive is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010, Tip Line 856-825-2182 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411.

