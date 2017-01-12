PA Teen Health Week Comes To A Close

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

January 12, 2017 10:25 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is Pennsylvania Teen Health Week, and a final ceremony is planned Friday at the Mutter Museum.

Governor Tom Wolf kicked off the 2nd Annual Teen Health Week on Monday, and schools throughout the Commonwealth have been engaged in programs to teach teens about the health issues that are specific to their age group.

Doctor Laura Offut, organizer of the week’s activities, says mental health is a big issue.

“Almost 40% of youth report feeling depressed or sad most days in the past 12 months, and a lot of people would be surprised to know that more than 15% of students in Pennsylvania have indicated that at some point they had considered suicide in their lifetime,” Offut said.

Other areas of concern: substance abuse, violence, diet and exercise, and sex and sexually transmitted diseases.

Offut, who has an on-line page called “RealTalkwithDrOffut.com,” says she hopes that teens will become more engaged in being healthy through more talk and discussion.

