News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 12

Chris discussed the press conference Donald Trump held yesterday in New York, Michelle Obama’s appearance on the Tonight Show and a new bible center planned for Independence Mall. He also spoke with Senator Pat Toomey about the first efforts to replace Obamacare.

6:00 Donald Trump held his first press conference yesterday since winning the presidential election, fighting off accusations that he is too closely tied with the Russians.

6:35 What’s Trending: Michelle Obama, Buzzfeed, Selena Gomez, Love Connection

7:04 Karen Hepp, on Fox 29, wished Joe Frazier a happy 73rd birthday. The former boxing champion died in 2011.

7:22 A $60 million Bible Center is being planned for Independence Mall.

7:40 U2 is considering delaying the release of their new album following Donald Trump’s election.

8:20 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the first efforts to repeal Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Jim Parsons, Garden State Ball, Dallas Cowboys, Ed Sheeran