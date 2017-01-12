News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 12

January 12, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: BUzzfeed, Chris Stigall, Dallas Cowboys, Donald Trump, Ed Sheeran, FOX 29, Garden State Ball, Joe Frazier, Karen Hepp, Love Connection, michelle obama, Obamacare, Pat Toomey, Selena Gomez, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, U2, What's Trending

Chris discussed the press conference Donald Trump held yesterday in New York, Michelle Obama’s appearance on the Tonight Show and  a new bible center planned for Independence Mall. He also spoke with Senator Pat Toomey about the first efforts to replace Obamacare.

6:00 Donald Trump held his first press conference yesterday since winning the presidential election, fighting off accusations that he is too closely tied with the Russians.

6:35 What’s Trending: Michelle Obama, Buzzfeed, Selena Gomez, Love Connection

7:04 Karen Hepp, on Fox 29, wished Joe Frazier a happy 73rd birthday. The former boxing champion died in 2011.

7:22 A $60 million Bible Center is being planned for Independence Mall.

7:40 U2 is considering delaying the release of their new album following Donald Trump’s election.

8:20 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the first efforts to repeal Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Jim Parsons, Garden State Ball, Dallas Cowboys, Ed Sheeran

