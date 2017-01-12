Funding From Harrisburg To Benefit Philly Transportation

by Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $2.8 million jolt from Harrisburg is going to help alternative transportation programs in Philadelphia.

The cash is going to support four projects.

“One is the expansion of the Indego bike share system. The other one is Phase Two of the Kensington and Tacony Trail,” explained Angie Dixon, director of planning at the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure.

She says the money is also going to help improve pedestrian safety and storm water retention at 53rd and Baltimore, as well as expand bike lanes throughout the city.

“We’re trying to promote safer ways for people to use different types of transportation outside of motor vehicles,” said Dixon.

This is all part of $33 million in federal funds that state lawmakers divided among 51 projects.