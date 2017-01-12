C-SPAN Online Feed Of House Floor Interrupted By Russian News Site Programming For Several Minutes

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — C-SPAN says its online feed of House floor action was briefly interrupted Thursday by programming for the Russian news site RT. The network says the problem was likely a routing issue, since RT is one of the networks that C-SPAN regularly monitors.

Spokesman Howard Mortman says C-SPAN’s website was replaced by RT for about 10 minutes. He says the network is “investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence.”

“This afternoon the online feed for C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming. We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence,” the network said in a statement on Twitter. “As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue. If that changes we will certainly let you know.”

The programming glitch came hours after a power outage interrupted a Senate confirmation hearing for Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA. The hearing reconvened in a different room.

The Architect of the Capitol’s office says a local power company “de-energized” a system that feeds power to the Hart Senate Office Building. The office says the company, Pepco, quickly restored the lost power.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)