6 Children Presumed Dead After Fire Ravages Baltimore Home

January 12, 2017 9:59 AM

BALTIMORE (CBS)- Six missing children are presumed dead after a three story house goes up in flames in Maryland on Thursday morning, CBS Baltimore reports.

Fire and smoke engulfed the building in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue, eventually causing the roof to collapse.

According to CBS Baltimore, one woman and three children were taken to the hospital. Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition.

One of the woman injured is said to be a staffer working for Maryland Congressmen Elijah Cummings.

The congressman released a statement saying, “I am asking that our entire community pray for my staff member, Katie Malone, and her young family. Katie has worked as a Special Assistant in my Catonsville office for nearly 11 years where she dutifully serves my constituents in the areas of immigration, postal services, and the military, including Service Academy nominations. I am grateful to the Baltimore City Fire Department and all those who responded quickly to the devastating fire. My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all. I again ask for your prayers.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

