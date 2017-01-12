Top 10 Things From The Sixers’ Buzzer-Beating Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was just supposed to be a regular season NBA game in the middle of January, between two losing teams.
Knicks vs. Sixers, at the Wells Fargo Center. January 11th, 2017.
Except it was far from regular. It turned out to be a statement game for The Process.
10. Ben Simmons Warming Up
It’s not much, but it’s something! He’s getting closer.
9. Shirley Temple Night
The Sixers gave out Shirley Temple’s to the media before the game, promoting Joel Embiid’s all-star campaign (Tweet Joel Embiid #NBAVote to vote).
8. The Atmosphere
For a Wednesday night in mid-January, between the 10-25 Sixers (now 11-25) and the 17-21 Knicks (now 17-22), it doesn’t get any better.
7. PAL Night
300 members of the Police Athletic League in Philadelphia, along with 150 youth members, were on-hand for PAL night to honor the Philadelphia police officers. 94WIP’s Joe Decamara participated in the halftime game between the Local Media and the PAL kids.
6. Nerlens Noel
Noel played 21 minutes with 13 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, and two steals. It is his sixth straight game with double-digit minutes and he has scored in double-figured in three of those six contests. Most importantly, the Sixers are 4-2 over that span.
5. The Shot
4. Carmelo Anthony’s Reaction
3. The Post-Game Comments
“Ersan passed me the ball. I thought we were gonna throw it to Joel, so when the ball was coming at me I was like, “Oh my God.”
2. The Photo
1. Joel Embiid Dancing
This guy is the absolute best.