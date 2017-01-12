Top 10 Things From The Sixers’ Buzzer-Beating Win

January 12, 2017 8:03 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was just supposed to be a regular season NBA game in the middle of January, between two losing teams.

Knicks vs. Sixers, at the Wells Fargo Center. January 11th, 2017.

Except it was far from regular. It turned out to be a statement game for The Process. 

10. Ben Simmons Warming Up

 

It’s not much, but it’s something! He’s getting closer.

9. Shirley Temple Night

 

Shirley Temple Night @joelembiid #NBAVote 🍷

A photo posted by @sportsradio94wip on

The Sixers gave out Shirley Temple’s to the media before the game, promoting Joel Embiid’s all-star campaign (Tweet Joel Embiid #NBAVote to vote).

8. The Atmosphere

 

For a Wednesday night in mid-January, between the 10-25 Sixers (now 11-25) and the 17-21 Knicks (now 17-22), it doesn’t get any better.

7. PAL Night

 

300 members of the Police Athletic League in Philadelphia, along with 150 youth members, were on-hand for PAL night to honor the Philadelphia police officers. 94WIP’s Joe Decamara participated in the halftime game between the Local Media and the PAL kids.

6. Nerlens Noel

 

Nerlens Noel

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 22: Nerlens Noel #4 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks over Iman Shumpert #21 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2014 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Noel played 21 minutes with 13 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, and two steals. It is his sixth straight game with double-digit minutes and he has scored in double-figured in three of those six contests. Most importantly, the Sixers are 4-2 over that span.

5. The Shot

 

4. Carmelo Anthony’s Reaction

 

3. The Post-Game Comments

 

“Ersan passed me the ball. I thought we were gonna throw it to Joel, so when the ball was coming at me I was like, “Oh my God.”

2. The Photo

 

When your friend doesn't #TrustTheProcess (📸: @asubers)

A photo posted by @sportsradio94wip on

1. Joel Embiid Dancing

 

This guy is the absolute best.

