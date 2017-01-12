Top 10 Things From The Sixers’ Buzzer-Beating Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was just supposed to be a regular season NBA game in the middle of January, between two losing teams.

Knicks vs. Sixers, at the Wells Fargo Center. January 11th, 2017.

Except it was far from regular. It turned out to be a statement game for The Process.

10. Ben Simmons Warming Up

The extent of Ben Simmons pregame workout pic.twitter.com/7pZlwytbhG — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 11, 2017

It’s not much, but it’s something! He’s getting closer.

9. Shirley Temple Night

Shirley Temple Night @joelembiid #NBAVote 🍷 A photo posted by @sportsradio94wip on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

The Sixers gave out Shirley Temple’s to the media before the game, promoting Joel Embiid’s all-star campaign (Tweet Joel Embiid #NBAVote to vote).

8. The Atmosphere

For a 10-25 team, now 11-25, that's as good as a Wednesday night in January atmosphere can possibly get in the NBA. The passion is real. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) January 12, 2017

For a Wednesday night in mid-January, between the 10-25 Sixers (now 11-25) and the 17-21 Knicks (now 17-22), it doesn’t get any better.

7. PAL Night

300 members of the Police Athletic League in Philadelphia, along with 150 youth members, were on-hand for PAL night to honor the Philadelphia police officers. 94WIP’s Joe Decamara participated in the halftime game between the Local Media and the PAL kids.

6. Nerlens Noel

Noel played 21 minutes with 13 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, and two steals. It is his sixth straight game with double-digit minutes and he has scored in double-figured in three of those six contests. Most importantly, the Sixers are 4-2 over that span.

5. The Shot

McConnell at the BUZZER for the win! It was @ThatGuyCarlin's first #Sixers game. pic.twitter.com/XVuKPaxKML — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 12, 2017

4. Carmelo Anthony’s Reaction

3. The Post-Game Comments

.@TJMcConnell talks about the final moments of the game and his buzzer-beating baseline bucket » https://t.co/aiDqLxSMSd pic.twitter.com/RNYh4DOn2D — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017

“Ersan passed me the ball. I thought we were gonna throw it to Joel, so when the ball was coming at me I was like, “Oh my God.”

2. The Photo

When your friend doesn't #TrustTheProcess (📸: @asubers) A photo posted by @sportsradio94wip on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

1. Joel Embiid Dancing

This guy is the absolute best.