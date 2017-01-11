Women Take Tops Spots On 2 County Commissioners Boards

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The boards of commissioners in both Chester and Montgomery counties are now headed up by women.

Michelle Kichline recently became the third chairwoman of the Chester County board of commissioners, and with Kathi Cozzone as her vice chair, it marks the first time two women hold the top positions in the county’s government.

Kichline says she works to encourage more women to consider politics.

“I think Chester County has been ahead of the curve but I think that’s something we need to export to the rest of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

In Montgomery County, Val Arkoosh is the county’s first chairwoman, rising to the position after Josh Shapiro stepped down following his election as Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Arkoosh says it’s good to see more women involved, but points to a study to show how far she thinks Pennsylvania needs to go.

“Pennsylvania ranks 33 out of 50 in terms of gender representation.”