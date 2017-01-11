Where City 6 Hoops Stands As Season Marches On

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is just one game on the City 6 college basketball schedule for tonight.

Temple will visit UConn. The 10-7 Owls will be looking for a second straight conference win after beating East Carolina on Saturday.

As far as the rest of the city schools, #3 Villanova is now 16-1 after an impressive 79-54 win over #15 Xavier last night at the Pavilion. The Wildcats are 4-1 in the Big East and alone at the top of the conference standings.

La Salle will play a key game on Thursday night when they visit a talented Rhode Island team. The Explorers are 8-5 (2-1 A-10) and they have won four of their last five.

St. Joe’s returns to the court on Saturday to host Richmond. The Hawks fell to 8-7 (2-2 A-10) after a tough, 75-67 loss to George Mason on Tuesday.

Penn home for an Ivy weekend as they host Yale on Friday and Brown on Saturday. The Quakers dropped their Ancient 8 opener last weekend to Princeton. Penn is 6-6 overall.

Drexel is still searching for its first CAA win. The Dragons will look for it on Thursday night, when they visit Northeastern. Drexel is 6-10 (0-3 CAA).

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Josh Verlin of CityOfBasketballLove.com about all things City 6.

