Trump Press Conference Draws Strong Reaction From Political, Media Experts

January 11, 2017 4:21 PM By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President-elect Donald Trump spoke to the press Wednesday for the first time since Election Day. Local political and media experts gave reaction to the future president’s conflicts of interests, response to intelligence leaks and more.

Penn Law Professor Kermit Roosevelt says Trump continues to defy convention.

“I don’t think there’s any way to get him into a normal presidential position,” he said.

Drexel Political Science professor Bill Rosenberg says Trump had an offensive approach in the press conference, aggressively addressing intelligence leaks about his relationship with Russia and laying out his effort to deal with conflicts created by his transferring interest in his companies to a trust and power to his sons.

“If we see that the Trump boys are making deals with China at the same time President Trump is re-negotiating a trade deal with China that’s going to raise a lot of issue,” he said.

Trump has promised no foreign deals. But Temple Journalism Professor Linn Washington says there’s no promises with regard to the media.

“The contentious relationship that the president-elect has had with the media — it is continuing, and I think it is going to deepen and worsen,” Washington said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this comports with the bedrock principle of freedom of the press.”

He says expect a more aggressive press and more push back from a Trump White House.

 

 

 

 

