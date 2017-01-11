The Rising Problem Of Binge Drinking

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alcohol is an insidious drug that can sneak up on people. Studies have shown that in moderate doses alcohol might have beneficial effects, but in higher doses it can be problematic. For those who binge drink it can be a key issue.

This is why health experts are asking American parents to look very closely at alcohol abuse as a key health issue in our nation’s teens.

The devastating statistics show there were 11-million underage drinkers in this country with 7.2 million binge drinkers. A binge drinker is defined as someone who has greater than five drinks in one sitting. When a person starts drinking at that level, they can have real problems.

Sadly, we are in a culture where young drinkers are becoming binge drinkers. For instance, at the collegiate level, the term pregame is used to describe binge drinking prior to going out to save money — a play on words for the binge drinking that can often be encouraged at football tailgates.