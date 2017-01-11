Temple Women’s Hoops Looks To Stay Red Hot Tonight vs. ECU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University women’s basketball team will look to extend its seven-game winning streak tonight as the Owls welcome East Carolina to McGonigle Hall for an American Athletic Conference match-up.

This surge has improved Temple to 11-3 on the season (2-0 in the AAC). Head coach Tonya Cardoza talks about what has allowed her squad to hit its stride this season.

“I definitely think that we’ve picked up our defensive intensity,” Cardoza tells KYW Newsradio. “That has allowed us to get out in transition and score easy buckets. I think right now we’re making our offense easy by playing pretty good defense, getting rebounds and running the floor.”

Listen to the entire interview with Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza:

For the season, Temple is averaging 73.2 ppg while holding opponents to 62 points a night. During this winning streak the numbers are even better with the Owls pouring in 75.1 ppg while holding opponents to just 56.3.

East Carolina brings a 10-6 record into tonight’s match-up. The Pirates are 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

“They play really hard,” Cardoza says. “They run an offense that is difficult to scout because they put guys in multiple positions. But they play really hard, they are a good defensive team and they can really score so we’re going to have to really lock down on defense.”

Temple has won two of the three all-time meetings between these two programs.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm.

