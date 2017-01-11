Story Of Faith, Liberty And Justice In America To Be Told In New Attraction On Independence Mall

January 11, 2017 1:36 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new $60-million attraction exploring the relationship between faith and liberty in America is planned on Independence Mall.

With a rare bible printed in English from 1782 on display in a case in front of the stage, the American Bible Society announced it’s immersive and interactive Faith & Liberty Center is scheduled to open in the fall of next year.

(credit: John McDevitt)

It will occupy the first floor of the existing building on the Northeast corner of 5th and Market Streets.

It will showcase the bible’s role in America’s ideals of liberty and justice from the past and present.

Mayor Jim Kenney was among speakers.

“We are in an environment of hate right now and we need to as a city, if we can’t get the rest of the country to do it, we need to as a city, fight off that hatred and fight off that divisiveness and circle the wagons and take care of each other. And I think the American Bible Society’s project here will crystallize that religious freedom for all the people who visit here and all the people who live here.”

City and tourism officials say when the center is opened it is expected to add more than $10 million annually to Philadelphia’s economy.

