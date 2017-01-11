Philly Zoo Announces Death Of 28-Year-Old Aardvark, Oldest In U.S.

January 11, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Sad news out of the Philadelphia Zoo.

The Zoo announced that AJ, a beloved male aardvark, passed away due to heart failure.

AJ was 28-years-old and the oldest aardvark in the United States, according to the Philadelphia Zoo.

The Zoo wrote on Facebook, “AJ will be remembered for his love of back rubs and his selective palate – although aardvarks are insect eaters, AJ preferred ants and termites over crickets and mealworms. He will be greatly missed by guests and staff alike.”

Rest in peace, AJ.

 

 

