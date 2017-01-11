Philly Restaurant Owner Using Sugary Drink Tax For Good Cause

January 11, 2017 8:16 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio, Sugary Drink Tax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local business owner is turning his opinion of the sugary beverage tax into action.

Chris Fetfatzes, owner of Hawthornes, the Cambridge and Tio Flores restaurants, says no matter what you opinion is of the Philadelphia sweetened beverage tax…

“It’s law; and it’s established in the city,” he said. “You can gripe and complain, or you can do something about it.”

Fetfatzes and his wife Heather have decided to match the amount of the beverage tax this year and donate it to Andrew Jackson public school. How much will they give to the school?

“It’s all really predicated upon the volume of business that comes through our doors,” Fetfatzes said, “upon what people are ordering and what they’re drinking.”

It’s an important cause to him.

“It’s pretty horrific when you hear that the 5th largest city in America is having trouble keeping buildings warm or cooled or even with textbooks,” he said.

Fetfatzes says he received a pretty good public education.

“And I want that to be the same for my kids,” he said, “and I want to see and continue to see the prosperity of the city continue.”

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia