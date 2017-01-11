Philly Restaurant Owner Using Sugary Drink Tax For Good Cause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local business owner is turning his opinion of the sugary beverage tax into action.

Chris Fetfatzes, owner of Hawthornes, the Cambridge and Tio Flores restaurants, says no matter what you opinion is of the Philadelphia sweetened beverage tax…

“It’s law; and it’s established in the city,” he said. “You can gripe and complain, or you can do something about it.”

Fetfatzes and his wife Heather have decided to match the amount of the beverage tax this year and donate it to Andrew Jackson public school. How much will they give to the school?

“It’s all really predicated upon the volume of business that comes through our doors,” Fetfatzes said, “upon what people are ordering and what they’re drinking.”

It’s an important cause to him.

“It’s pretty horrific when you hear that the 5th largest city in America is having trouble keeping buildings warm or cooled or even with textbooks,” he said.

Fetfatzes says he received a pretty good public education.

“And I want that to be the same for my kids,” he said, “and I want to see and continue to see the prosperity of the city continue.”