New Jersey Mayor Rescues Woman From Burning Home

January 11, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: fire, Mayor, New Jersey, Paulsboro

PAULSBORO, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey borough put his old skills to the test when he happened upon a burning home and saved a woman’s life by getting her out safely.

Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson says he doesn’t consider himself a hero after rescuing the woman, a shift worker who was sleeping when the blaze broke out at her home on Tuesday morning.

Stevenson has been a member of the Gloucester County borough’s fire department since 1984 and also served as its chief for 12 years before becoming mayor.

The Democrat noticed the fire after leaving a funeral that was a block away from the smoldering home.

Fire officials say the blaze was electrical. It originated in the attic of the two-story house, which suffered extensive damage.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

